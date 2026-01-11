Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The G20 was built to stabilise the world’s economy – but it’s failed on climate, debt and inequality

By Rasigan Maharajh, Chief Director: Tshwane University of Technology – Institute for Economic Research on Innovation; Node Head: DST/NRF SciSTIP CoE; and Professor Extraordinary: Stellenbosch University – Centre for Research on Evaluation, Science and Technology., Tshwane University of Technology
The Group of Twenty (G20) emerged from the financial turmoil that followed the collapse of the Thai currency in 1997, which rapidly spread financial instability from Thailand to the rest of Asia.

At that time, the finance ministers and central bank governors convened to forge a strategy to stabilise the global economy and prevent future crises. Their aim was to set up a forum to maintain global economic stability.

The G20 today is a voluntary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Africa’s climate finance rules are growing, but they’re weakly enforced – new research
~ Nigeria and South Africa plan to boost fossil fuel production, risking their climate change pledges
~ Ghanaian celebrities are dealing with mental illness stigma behind closed doors – why speaking up matters
~ Pakistan seeks justice for environmental harm through climate litigation
~ Fact-finding mission urges Iran to end protest violence and restore internet
~ Damn the torpedoes! Trump ditches a crucial climate treaty as he moves to dismantle America’s climate protections
~ Homebound: A Return Home, and to the Ghosts We Carry
~ ‘Homebound’ offers a tender, devastating tale of friendship, marginalisation, and India’s caste system
~ South Sudan: Increase in abductions and sexual violence ‘unacceptable’
~ US: Minneapolis Killing by ICE Unjustified
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter