Ghanaian celebrities are dealing with mental illness stigma behind closed doors – why speaking up matters

By Lyzbeth King, PhD Student, School of Communication Studies, Ohio University
Mary Kiura, Assistant Professor of Organizational Communication, Purdue University Fort Wayne
Imagine living in a country where talking openly about depression or anxiety can cost you your job, your reputation, or even your freedom. That is still the reality in Ghana, where mental illness is often explained in spiritual terms, and seeking help can mean being taken to a prayer camp instead of seeing a therapist. Even with global mental health awareness campaigns flooding social media and calendar days dedicated to ending stigma, many Ghanaians continue to struggle in silence.

