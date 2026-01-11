Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan seeks justice for environmental harm through climate litigation

By Mariam Waqar Khattak
As climate disasters intensify, Pakistan’s courts face growing pressure to deliver environmental justice, even as limited resources, slow proceedings, and shrinking civil society support constrain meaningful legal remedies.


© Global Voices -
