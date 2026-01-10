Tolerance.ca
Damn the torpedoes! Trump ditches a crucial climate treaty as he moves to dismantle America’s climate protections

By Gary W. Yohe, Professor of Economics and Environmental Studies, Wesleyan University
On Jan. 7, 2026, President Donald Trump declared that he would officially pull the United States out of the world’s most important global treaty for combating climate change. He said it was because the treaty ran “contrary to the interests of the United States.”


© The Conversation -
