Human Rights Observatory

‘Homebound’ offers a tender, devastating tale of friendship, marginalisation, and India’s caste system

By Abhimanyu Bandyopadhyay
Homebound unravels a heartbreaking story of two friends navigating caste, faith, poverty, and fractured dreams, exposing how modern India’s promises fail those trapped in generational hardship, quiet discrimination, and survival.


© Global Voices -
