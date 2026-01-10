Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Increase in abductions and sexual violence ‘unacceptable’

Despite reductions in the overall number of conflict-related incidents in South Sudan, a rise in abductions and sexual violence is concerning, the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Friday. 


~ US: Minneapolis Killing by ICE Unjustified
~ Venezuela: Arbitrary detentions must end and all victims must be immediately released
~ Iran: UN human rights chief ‘deeply disturbed’ by protest-related violence
~ With Maduro gone and Venezuela’s oil cut off, Cuba is isolated and vulnerable
~ As the Arctic warms up, the race to control the region is growing ever hotter
~ Why Greenland is indispensable to global climate science
~ The honeybee that stung Jamaica and yielded sweetness
~ Iran: Internet shutdown hides violations in escalating deadly crackdown on protesters
~ ‘That’s not how I pictured it’ – why book-to-film adaptations so often disappoint
~ I taught art in a high-security prison – Waiting for the Out took me straight back to my classroom
