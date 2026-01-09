Tolerance.ca
US: Minneapolis Killing by ICE Unjustified

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Community members attend a vigil for Renee Nicole Good, following a fatal shooting by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, January 7, 2026.  © 2026 Jaida Grey Eagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Washington, DC, January 9, 2026) – The killing of a woman in Minneapolis by a federal immigration officer on January 7, 2026, was unjustifiable, Human Rights Watch said today. Three videos of the incident shared on social media, verified by Human Rights Watch and media outlets, clearly contradict federal officials’ claims that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
