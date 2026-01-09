Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Arbitrary detentions must end and all victims must be immediately released

By Amnesty International
Following the release of a small number of persons arbitrarily detained in Venezuela on 8 January 2026 out of a total of around one thousand politically-motivated arbitrary detainees (according to local civil society organizations), which included prisoner of conscience Rocío San Miguel and Spanish nationals like Jose María Basoa and Andrés Martínez, as well as political leader Enrique Márquez and journalist Biagio Pilieri, Ana Piquer, […] The post Venezuela: Arbitrary detentions must end and all victims must be immediately released appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
