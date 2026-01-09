Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: UN human rights chief ‘deeply disturbed’ by protest-related violence

The UN human rights chief has called for an independent and transparent investigation into reports of deaths and widespread arrests during ongoing nationwide protests in Iran, amid mounting concerns over the use of force by security forces. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: Arbitrary detentions must end and all victims must be immediately released
~ With Maduro gone and Venezuela’s oil cut off, Cuba is isolated and vulnerable
~ As the Arctic warms up, the race to control the region is growing ever hotter
~ Why Greenland is indispensable to global climate science
~ The honeybee that stung Jamaica and yielded sweetness
~ Iran: Internet shutdown hides violations in escalating deadly crackdown on protesters
~ ‘That’s not how I pictured it’ – why book-to-film adaptations so often disappoint
~ I taught art in a high-security prison – Waiting for the Out took me straight back to my classroom
~ The surprising way you could improve your finances in 2026, according to research
~ Four ways to understand what’s going on with the US, Denmark and Greenland
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter