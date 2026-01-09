Tolerance.ca
With Maduro gone and Venezuela’s oil cut off, Cuba is isolated and vulnerable

By Carmen Beatriz Fernández, Profesora de Comunicación Política en la UNAV, el IESA y Pforzheim, Universidad de Navarra

“And when he woke up, the oil was still there…”

The Dinosaur is a one-sentence story, penned in 1959 by Guatemalan author Augusto Monterroso. One of the shortest stories ever written, it likely refers to the “dinosaurs” of power, to Central America’s numerous, longstanding dictators, and to the ghosts that survive apparent changes.

In the above adaptation of the story, the dinosaur is not only the authoritarianism, ideologies and slogans of the 1960s,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
