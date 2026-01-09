Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Greenland is indispensable to global climate science

By Martin Siegert, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Cornwall), University of Exeter
A 30-minute stroll across New York’s Central Park separates Trump Tower from the American Museum of Natural History. If the US president ever found himself inside the museum he could see the Cape York meteorite: a 58-tonne mass of iron taken from northwest Greenland and sold in 1897 by the explorer Robert Peary, with the help of local Inuit guides.

For centuries before Danish colonisation, the people of Greenland had used fragments of the meteorite to make tools and hunting equipment. Peary removed that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With Maduro gone and Venezuela’s oil cut off, Cuba is isolated and vulnerable
~ As the Arctic warms up, the race to control the region is growing ever hotter
~ The honeybee that stung Jamaica and yielded sweetness
~ Iran: Internet shutdown hides violations in escalating deadly crackdown on protesters
~ ‘That’s not how I pictured it’ – why book-to-film adaptations so often disappoint
~ I taught art in a high-security prison – Waiting for the Out took me straight back to my classroom
~ The surprising way you could improve your finances in 2026, according to research
~ Four ways to understand what’s going on with the US, Denmark and Greenland
~ George Washington’s foreign policy was built on respect for other nations and patient consideration of future burdens
~ India’s 60 million street dogs are turning from village scavengers to city territory defenders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter