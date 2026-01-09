Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Internet shutdown hides violations in escalating deadly crackdown on protesters

By Amnesty International
Following an internet and telecommunications blackout imposed by Iranian authorities on 8 January 2026, as nationwide protests intensified since erupting on 28 December 2025, Rebecca White, researcher at Amnesty International’s Security Lab, said:   “The Iranian authorities have once again deliberately blocked internet access inside Iran to hide the true extent of the grave human rights violations and crimes under international law they are carrying out to crush the largest nationwide protests since the Woman Life […] The post Iran: Internet shutdown hides violations in escalating deadly crackdown…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With Maduro gone and Venezuela’s oil cut off, Cuba is isolated and vulnerable
~ As the Arctic warms up, the race to control the region is growing ever hotter
~ Why Greenland is indispensable to global climate science
~ The honeybee that stung Jamaica and yielded sweetness
~ ‘That’s not how I pictured it’ – why book-to-film adaptations so often disappoint
~ I taught art in a high-security prison – Waiting for the Out took me straight back to my classroom
~ The surprising way you could improve your finances in 2026, according to research
~ Four ways to understand what’s going on with the US, Denmark and Greenland
~ George Washington’s foreign policy was built on respect for other nations and patient consideration of future burdens
~ India’s 60 million street dogs are turning from village scavengers to city territory defenders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter