Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘That’s not how I pictured it’ – why book-to-film adaptations so often disappoint

By Julia Thomas, Professor of English Literature, Cardiff University
When film adaptations disappoint, it’s not bad filmmaking necessarily but a clash with the private images we create when we read.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I taught art in a high-security prison – Waiting for the Out took me straight back to my classroom
~ The surprising way you could improve your finances in 2026, according to research
~ Four ways to understand what’s going on with the US, Denmark and Greenland
~ George Washington’s foreign policy was built on respect for other nations and patient consideration of future burdens
~ India’s 60 million street dogs are turning from village scavengers to city territory defenders
~ How astronomers plan to detect the signatures of alien life in the atmospheres of distant planets
~ Dementia at just 24-years-old – how Britain’s youngest sufferer may help researchers understand the disease
~ How markets have cashed in on Maduro’s capture in Venezuela – and why it’s raising questions
~ Humanoid robots or human connection? What Elon Musk’s Optimus reveals about our AI ambitions
~ The UK’s childhood vaccination schedule just changed. Here’s why that’s actually reassuring
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter