Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How astronomers plan to detect the signatures of alien life in the atmospheres of distant planets

By Carole Haswell, Professor of Astrophysics, The Open University
We live in a very exciting time: answers to some of the oldest questions humanity has conceived are within our grasp. One of these is whether Earth is the only place that harbours life.

In the last 30 years, the question of whether the Sun is unique in hosting a planetary system has been resoundingly answered: we now know of thousands of exoplanets orbiting other stars.

But can we use telescopes to detect whether any of these distant worlds also harbour life? A promising method is to analyse the gases present in the atmospheres of these planets.

We now know…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘That’s not how I pictured it’ – why book-to-film adaptations so often disappoint
~ I taught art in a high-security prison – Waiting for the Out took me straight back to my classroom
~ The surprising way you could improve your finances in 2026, according to research
~ Four ways to understand what’s going on with the US, Denmark and Greenland
~ George Washington’s foreign policy was built on respect for other nations and patient consideration of future burdens
~ India’s 60 million street dogs are turning from village scavengers to city territory defenders
~ Dementia at just 24-years-old – how Britain’s youngest sufferer may help researchers understand the disease
~ How markets have cashed in on Maduro’s capture in Venezuela – and why it’s raising questions
~ Humanoid robots or human connection? What Elon Musk’s Optimus reveals about our AI ambitions
~ The UK’s childhood vaccination schedule just changed. Here’s why that’s actually reassuring
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter