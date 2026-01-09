Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger’s New Emergency Law Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nigerien military police stand guard outside airbases in Niamey, as supporters of Niger's military junta gather on August 27, 2023. © 2023 AFP via Getty Images Niger’s military junta adopted a sweeping “general mobilization” decree on December 26. The new law grants authorities far-reaching powers to confront security threats, but at the expense of human rights.The decree establishes a broad legal framework allowing the government to summon citizens, seize goods, compel the reporting of alleged “hostile activities,” and restrict communications deemed harmful…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The 17th-century Pueblo leader who fought for independence from colonial rule – long before the American Revolution
~ Superheavy-lift rockets like SpaceX’s Starship could transform astronomy by making space telescopes cheaper
~ Meth inflames and stimulates your brain through similar pathways – new research offers potential avenue to treat meth addiction
~ ‘Shared decision-making’ for childhood vaccines sounds empowering – but it may mean less access for families already stretched thin
~ Live healthier in 2026 by breathing cleaner air at home
~ Americans have had their mail-in ballots counted after Election Day for generations − a Supreme Court ruling could end the practice
~ Why the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s closure exposes a growing threat to democracy
~ The 6-7 craze offered a brief window into the hidden world of children
~ Türkiye: Acquittal of Istanbul Bar Association board “welcome news in the face of misuse of the criminal justice system”
~ When valid visas mean nothing: The Bangladeshi passport crisis at immigration counters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter