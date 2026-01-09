Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 17th-century Pueblo leader who fought for independence from colonial rule – long before the American Revolution

By Peter C. Mancall, Andrew W. Mellon Professor of the Humanities, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Po'pay, a Tewa religious leader, led the Pueblo Revolt, the most successful Indigenous rebellion in what’s now the United States.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Niger’s New Emergency Law Threatens Rights
~ Superheavy-lift rockets like SpaceX’s Starship could transform astronomy by making space telescopes cheaper
~ Meth inflames and stimulates your brain through similar pathways – new research offers potential avenue to treat meth addiction
~ ‘Shared decision-making’ for childhood vaccines sounds empowering – but it may mean less access for families already stretched thin
~ Live healthier in 2026 by breathing cleaner air at home
~ Americans have had their mail-in ballots counted after Election Day for generations − a Supreme Court ruling could end the practice
~ Why the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s closure exposes a growing threat to democracy
~ The 6-7 craze offered a brief window into the hidden world of children
~ Türkiye: Acquittal of Istanbul Bar Association board “welcome news in the face of misuse of the criminal justice system”
~ When valid visas mean nothing: The Bangladeshi passport crisis at immigration counters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter