Human Rights Observatory

Meth inflames and stimulates your brain through similar pathways – new research offers potential avenue to treat meth addiction

By Habibeh Khoshbouei, Professor of Neuroscience, University of Florida
Marcelo Febo, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, University of Florida
Methamphetamine doesn’t just spike levels of the pleasure-inducing hormone dopamine in the reward pathways of the brain – it also provokes damaging brain inflammation through similar mechanisms.

Meth is addictive because it increases dopamine levels in the brain. While researchers know that meth triggers brain inflammation, whether the immune system also affects the brain’s reward system during drug use has been unclear.

Our work focuses…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
