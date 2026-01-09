Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Shared decision-making’ for childhood vaccines sounds empowering – but it may mean less access for families already stretched thin

By Y. Tony Yang, Endowed Professor of Health Policy and Associate Dean, George Washington University
Doctor’s visits are already rushed. Adding extra steps means some children, especially those from low-income families, simply won’t get the vaccines they should.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Niger’s New Emergency Law Threatens Rights
~ The 17th-century Pueblo leader who fought for independence from colonial rule – long before the American Revolution
~ Superheavy-lift rockets like SpaceX’s Starship could transform astronomy by making space telescopes cheaper
~ Meth inflames and stimulates your brain through similar pathways – new research offers potential avenue to treat meth addiction
~ Live healthier in 2026 by breathing cleaner air at home
~ Americans have had their mail-in ballots counted after Election Day for generations − a Supreme Court ruling could end the practice
~ Why the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s closure exposes a growing threat to democracy
~ The 6-7 craze offered a brief window into the hidden world of children
~ Türkiye: Acquittal of Istanbul Bar Association board “welcome news in the face of misuse of the criminal justice system”
~ When valid visas mean nothing: The Bangladeshi passport crisis at immigration counters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter