Human Rights Observatory

Live healthier in 2026 by breathing cleaner air at home

By Katelyn Richard, Ph.D. Candidate in Analytical Chemistry, Colorado State University
I have a health goal for the new year that doesn’t require me to get out of bed earlier or eat fewer cookies. I am an atmospheric chemist and will be committing to clean air at home.

People in the U.S. spend as much as 90% of their lives indoors. Overall, air pollution is responsible for approximately 135,000 premature…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
