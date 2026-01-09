Tolerance.ca
The 6-7 craze offered a brief window into the hidden world of children

By Rebekah Willett, Professor in the Information School, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Amanda Levido, Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Hyeon-Seon Jeong, Professor of Digital Media Education, Gyeongin National University of Education
From Pig Latin to Punch Buggy, kids have long used nonsensical language, gestures and games to carve out cultures of their own.The Conversation


