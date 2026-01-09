Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When valid visas mean nothing: The Bangladeshi passport crisis at immigration counters

By Zulker Naeen
Thousands of Bangladeshi travellers face a harsh reality as valid visa holders, carrying proper documents, are turned away at airports amid distrust, past violations, and tighter scrutiny by border authorities.


Global Voices
