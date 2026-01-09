Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada: Confront China’s Heightened Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (L) with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 31, 2025. © 2025 Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP Photo (Ottawa) – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney should make human rights a key focus of his visit to China from January 13 to 17, 2026, Human Rights Watch said today. Carney’s trip to China is the first by a Canadian prime minister in more than eight years. Canada-China relations have been strained in recent years as Chinese President Xi Jinping has intensified repression both inside China and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
