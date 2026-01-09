Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
As authors abandon Adelaide Writers’ Week after cancelling of Randa Abdel-Fattah, is free speech in tatters?

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
The decision to silence a Palestinian Australian author goes well beyond the standards of the Racial Discrimination Act and ordinary standards of free speech.The Conversation


