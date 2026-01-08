Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pets suffer in extreme heat. An animal welfare expert explains how we can help them

By Mia Cobb, Research Fellow, Animal Welfare Science Centre, The University of Melbourne
When people get hot, we can strip off clothing and we sweat to cool down. But animals such as cats and dogs aren’t so lucky.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
