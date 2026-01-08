Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Deaths and injuries rise amid authorities’ renewed cycle of protest bloodshed

By Amnesty International
Iranian authorities have unleashed a deadly crackdown on protesters across the country since 28 December 2025, marked by security forces’ unlawful use of force and firearms and mass arbitrary arrests, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. The organizations’ findings reveal how security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s police […] The post Iran: Deaths and injuries rise amid authorities’ renewed cycle of protest bloodshed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
