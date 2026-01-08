Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

USA: International withdrawals are a vindictive effort to tear apart a global system for cooperation

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Trump administration’s announcement that the United States is withdrawing from 66 international organizations, conventions, and treaties, Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International’s Senior Director of Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, said:  “This is a vindictive and reckless assault on the legitimacy and integrity of the United Nations and the rules-based international order that has been the bedrock of […] The post USA: International withdrawals are a vindictive effort to tear apart a global system for cooperation  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
