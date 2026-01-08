Tolerance.ca
Blue Monday is a myth but the winter blues are real — how to cope in the cold months

By Joanna Pozzulo, Chancellor's Professor, Psychology, Carleton University
Using evidence-based strategies that focus on mindset, light exposure, activity, rest and social connection can help people beat winter-related low mood.The Conversation


