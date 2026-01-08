Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The boarding of the Marinera and the rise of the shadow fleet in hybrid warfare

By Basil Germond, Professor of International Security, School of Global Affairs, Lancaster University
The use of unresigistered or falsely registered ships by Russia and other countries trying to avoid sanctions is becoming an increasing feature of global conflict.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
