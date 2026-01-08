Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Bluey uses religious parables to teach lessons we all need

By Sarah Lawson, PhD Candidate in Ancient Linguistics, School of Theology, Faculty of Arts and Education, Charles Sturt University
Bluey is a smart show that draws on all kinds of inspirations for its charming stories, including religious ones. My newly published research looks at what Bluey has to say about religion, and the religion of play which the characters live by.

Three episodes in particular show the diversity of religion in contemporary Australia and help us reflect on the diversity and depth of Aussie culture.

These episodes teach bite-sized lessons from real-life religions to children and parents in an approachable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
