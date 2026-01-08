Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can we use bees as a model of intelligent alien life to develop interstellar communication?

By Scarlett Howard, Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, Monash University
Adrian Dyer, Associate Professor, Department of Physiology, Monash University
Andrew Greentree, Professor of Quantum Physics and Australian Research Council Future Fellow, RMIT University
Humans have always been fascinated with space. We frequently question whether we are alone in the universe. If not, what does intelligent life look like? And how would aliens communicate?

The possibility of extraterrestrial life is grounded in scientific evidence. But the distances involved in travel between the stars are vast. If we do contact aliens, it would likely be via…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
