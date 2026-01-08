We discovered microbes in bark ‘eat’ climate gases. This will change the way we think about trees
By Luke Jeffrey, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Southern Cross University
Chris Greening, Professor, Microbiology, Monash University
Damien Maher, Professor in Earth Sciences, Southern Cross University
Pok Man Leung, Research Fellow in Microbiology, Monash University
We already knew forests were heavy lifters in reducing climate pollution. New research reveals the tiny microbes in tree bark can also “eat” climate gases.
