Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taming the moral menace at capitalism’s core

By Valerie L. Myers, Organizational Psychologist and Lecturer in Management and Organizations, University of Michigan
Centuries of management practice were built on cruelty and exploitation. But history also offers a countercurrent – leaders who chose care, fairness and conscience.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grok produces sexualized photos of women and minors for users on X – a legal scholar explains why it’s happening and what can be done
~ The western US is in a snow drought – here’s how a storm made it worse
~ Illness is more than just biological – medical sociology shows how social factors get under the skin and cause disease
~ Seeking honor is a double-edged sword – from ancient Greece to samurai Japan, thinkers have wrestled with whether it’s the way to virtue
~ Racial profiling by ICE agents mirrors the targeting of Japanese Americans during World War II
~ Climate adaptation has a new global plan. What the Belem indicators are and why they matter to Africa
~ South Africa’s addressing system is still not in place: a clear vision is needed
~ Retaining employees as they age is possible with more flexibility
~ Blue Monday is a myth but winter blues are real — how to cope in the cold months
~ Arrest of Ugandan Activist Ahead of Elections Spells Trouble
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter