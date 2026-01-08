Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The western US is in a snow drought – here’s how a storm made it worse

By Alejandro N. Flores, Associate Professor of Geoscience, Boise State University
A major atmospheric river brought record precipitation to the Pacific Northwest, yet the snow and water supply still suffered. It’s a growing problem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taming the moral menace at capitalism’s core
~ Grok produces sexualized photos of women and minors for users on X – a legal scholar explains why it’s happening and what can be done
~ Illness is more than just biological – medical sociology shows how social factors get under the skin and cause disease
~ Seeking honor is a double-edged sword – from ancient Greece to samurai Japan, thinkers have wrestled with whether it’s the way to virtue
~ Racial profiling by ICE agents mirrors the targeting of Japanese Americans during World War II
~ Climate adaptation has a new global plan. What the Belem indicators are and why they matter to Africa
~ South Africa’s addressing system is still not in place: a clear vision is needed
~ Retaining employees as they age is possible with more flexibility
~ Blue Monday is a myth but winter blues are real — how to cope in the cold months
~ Arrest of Ugandan Activist Ahead of Elections Spells Trouble
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter