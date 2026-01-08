South Africa’s addressing system is still not in place: a clear vision is needed
By Sharthi Laldaparsad, PhD Student, University of Pretoria
Nerhene Davis, Ass Prof in the Department of Geography, Geoinformatics and Meteorology, University of Pretoria
Serena Coetzee, Head of Resource Nexus Programme (Education), United Nations University
“Turn right after the first big tree; my house is the one with the yellow door.” In parts of South Africa, where settlements have grown without formal urban planning due to rapid urbanisation, that could well be a person’s “address”.
Having an address has many purposes. Not only does it allow you to find a place or person you want to visit, it’s compulsory in South Africa to provide an address when opening a bank account and registering as a voter in elections. Address locations are used to plan the delivery of services…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 8, 2026