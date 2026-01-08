Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s addressing system is still not in place: a clear vision is needed

By Sharthi Laldaparsad, PhD Student, University of Pretoria
Nerhene Davis, Ass Prof in the Department of Geography, Geoinformatics and Meteorology, University of Pretoria
Serena Coetzee, Head of Resource Nexus Programme (Education), United Nations University
“Turn right after the first big tree; my house is the one with the yellow door.” In parts of South Africa, where settlements have grown without formal urban planning due to rapid urbanisation, that could well be a person’s “address”.

Having an address has many purposes. Not only does it allow you to find a place or person you want to visit, it’s compulsory in South Africa to provide an address when opening a bank account and registering as a voter in elections. Address locations are used to plan the delivery of services…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
