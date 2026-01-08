Tolerance.ca
Arrest of Ugandan Activist Ahead of Elections Spells Trouble

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ugandan human rights activist and executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), Sarah Bireete, stands in the dock at the Chief Magistrates’ court in Kampala, Uganda, January 2, 2026. © 2026 Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters On December 30, 2025, two weeks before Uganda’s January 15, 2026 elections, security forces raided the home of Sarah Bireete, a prominent human rights activist and government critic, and arrested her.Three days later, longer than the legally allowed 48 hours, Bireete was brought before the chief magistrates’ court in Kampala and…


© Human Rights Watch -
