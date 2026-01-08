Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does running wear out the bodies of professionals and amateurs alike?

By Sylvain Durand, Professeur de physiologie humaine au département STAPS, chercheur au laboratoire Motricité, Interactions, Performance, Le Mans Université
Running counts among today’s most popular sports. Sometimes the race is on even before the competition itself has started, as tickets for events sell out within hours. In France, this has got people talking about a “race for the runner’s bib”.

So, while running enjoys the reputation of a wholesome sport, the reality is that some of us feel stress at the simple prospect of donning a bib, while even a greater number of us face exhaustion upon completing a race such as a marathonThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
