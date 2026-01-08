Tolerance.ca
Greenland is rich in natural resources – a geologist explains why

By Jonathan Paul, Associate Professor in Earth Science, Royal Holloway, University of London
Greenland, the largest island on Earth, possesses some of the richest stores of natural resources anywhere in the world.

These include critical raw materials – resources such as lithium and rare earth elements (REEs) that are essential for green technologies, but whose production and sustainability are highly sensitive – plus other valuable minerals and metals, and a huge volume of hydrocarbons including oil and gas.

Three of Greenland’s REE-bearing deposits, deep under the ice, may…The Conversation


