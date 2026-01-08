Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chemistry is stuck in the dark ages – ‘chemputation’ can bring it into the digital world

By Lee Cronin, Regius Chair of Chemistry, University of Glasgow
Chemistry deals with that most fundamental subject: matter. New drugs, materials and batteries all depend on our ability to make new molecules. But discovery of new substances is slow, expensive and fragile. Each molecule is treated as a bespoke craft project. If a synthesis works in one lab, it often fails in another.

The problem is that any single molecule could have an almost infinite number of routes to creation. These routes are published as static text, stripped of the context, timing and error correction that made them work in the first place. So while chemistryThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Does running wear out the bodies of professionals and amateurs alike?
~ Arrow tips found in South Africa are the oldest evidence of poison use in hunting
~ Greenland is rich in natural resources – a geologist explains why
~ Hamnet: by centring Anne Hathaway, this sensuous film gives Shakespeare’s world new life
~ How medieval monks tried to stay warm in the winter
~ What 2026 could hold for the UK housing market
~ Where myth turns to form and fragility to power: An interview with Turkish artist Melis Buyruk
~ Benin: Election candidates must commit to protecting human rights amid shrinking civic space
~ As the US eyes Greenland, Europe must turn a global problem into an opportunity
~ Myanmar: Critical Hearings in Rohingya Genocide Case
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter