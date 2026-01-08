Tolerance.ca
What 2026 could hold for the UK housing market

By Alper Kara, Head of Department of Economics, Finance & Accounting, Brunel University of London
For many UK households, 2025 marked the beginning of the end of the mortgage rate shocks of the previous year. And while that did not mean a return to cheap borrowing, the easing of interest rates was clearly visible over the course of the year.

The Bank of England’s base rate, a key determinant of mortgage pricing, fell from 4.75% in January 2025 to 3.75% in December.

And mortgage rates followed suit. For a typical first-time buyer (a two-year fixed deal with a 10% deposit) rates fell…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
