Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Where myth turns to form and fragility to power: An interview with Turkish artist Melis Buyruk

By Omid Memarian
“Porcelain lives in our collective memory — we grow up with it in our homes and daily rituals — so it already carries meaning before I touch it.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
