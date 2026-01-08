Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Benin: Election candidates must commit to protecting human rights amid shrinking civic space

By Amnesty International
As voters prepare to go to the polls in Benin, candidates running in the country’s legislative and municipal elections on 11 January 2026, and presidential election on 12 April 2026, must commit to prioritizing human rights, Amnesty International and 13 civil society organizations said. The organizations have published a manifesto setting out key human rights […] The post Benin: Election candidates must commit to protecting human rights amid shrinking civic space appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Does running wear out the bodies of professionals and amateurs alike?
~ Arrow tips found in South Africa are the oldest evidence of poison use in hunting
~ Greenland is rich in natural resources – a geologist explains why
~ Chemistry is stuck in the dark ages – ‘chemputation’ can bring it into the digital world
~ Hamnet: by centring Anne Hathaway, this sensuous film gives Shakespeare’s world new life
~ How medieval monks tried to stay warm in the winter
~ What 2026 could hold for the UK housing market
~ Where myth turns to form and fragility to power: An interview with Turkish artist Melis Buyruk
~ As the US eyes Greenland, Europe must turn a global problem into an opportunity
~ Myanmar: Critical Hearings in Rohingya Genocide Case
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter