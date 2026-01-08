Tolerance.ca
Victoria bushfires at a glance

By Digital Storytelling Team, The Conversation
Victoria is bracing for potentially catastrophic bushfire conditions on Friday, with temperatures expected to top 40°C for the third day in a row in parts of the state and winds up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The conditions will be the worst the state has seen since the Black Summer bushifres of 2019–20. The Country Fire Authority’s Jason Heffernan called…The Conversation


Read complete article

