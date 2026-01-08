Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My home is in a district facing extreme or catastrophic fire danger. What should I do?

By Sarah McColl-Gausden, Research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Bianca Pickering, Research Fellow School of Agriculture, Food and Ecosystem Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Kate Parkins, Bushfire Risk Analyst, The University of Melbourne
Across Australia there are a number of fire districts facing extreme or catastrophic fire danger ratings in this ongoing heatwave.

As of late Thursday in Victoria, the South-West, Wimmera, Northern Country and North Central districts have been assigned a catastrophic rating, while the rest of the state has been assigned an extreme rating. South Australia has nine…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
