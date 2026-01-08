Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your dog’s dinner could be worse for the planet than your own – new research

By John Harvey, PhD Researcher, Global Agriculture and Food Systems, University of Edinburgh; University of Exeter
Peter Alexander, Professor of Global Food Systems, University of Edinburgh
Sarah Crowley, Senior Lecturer in Human and Animal Geography, University of Exeter
Cutting down the amount of meat we eat helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with agriculture. But what about the meat that our pet dogs eat?

Our new study shows that feeding dogs can have a larger negative effect on the environment than the food their owners eat. For a collie or English springer spaniel-sized dog (weighing 20kg), 40% of tested dog foods have a higher climate impact than a human…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Critical Hearings in Rohingya Genocide Case
~ Victoria bushfires at a glance
~ My home is in a district facing extreme or catastrophic fire danger. What should I do?
~ Stopping weight-loss jabs leads to much faster rebound than thought – so are they still worth it?
~ Journalists flag Samoa’s draft media protocol
~ Houthi Detentions Halting Aid in Crisis-Hit Yemen
~ EU Leaders’ Syria Visit an Opportunity to Bolster Rights
~ Roads can become more dangerous on hot days – especially for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists
~ Older people are more vulnerable in heatwaves. Here’s why – and how to stay safe
~ UK: Protest Crackdowns Undermine Democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter