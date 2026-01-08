Your dog’s dinner could be worse for the planet than your own – new research
By John Harvey, PhD Researcher, Global Agriculture and Food Systems, University of Edinburgh; University of Exeter
Peter Alexander, Professor of Global Food Systems, University of Edinburgh
Sarah Crowley, Senior Lecturer in Human and Animal Geography, University of Exeter
Cutting down the amount of meat we eat helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with agriculture. But what about the meat that our pet dogs eat?
Our new study shows that feeding dogs can have a larger negative effect on the environment than the food their owners eat. For a collie or English springer spaniel-sized dog (weighing 20kg), 40% of tested dog foods have a higher climate impact than a human…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 8, 2026