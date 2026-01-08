Stopping weight-loss jabs leads to much faster rebound than thought – so are they still worth it?
By Sam West, Postdoctoral Researcher, Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Dimitrios Koutoukidis, Senior Researcher, Behavioural Science, University of Oxford
Susan Jebb, Professor of Diet and Population Health, University of Oxford
New weight loss jabs work brilliantly – but only while you’re taking them. The rebound is fast, and the cost-effectiveness unclear.
- Thursday, January 8, 2026