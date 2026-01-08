Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Houthi Detentions Halting Aid in Crisis-Hit Yemen

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A police patrol vehicle outside the United Nations compound in Sanaa, Yemen, following reports of UN staff being detained by the Houthis, October 29, 2025. © 2025 Khaled Abdullah/Reuters Houthi authorities have arbitrarily detained at least 69 UN staff and dozens of civil society staff over the last 18 months and have not provided them with due process.The Houthis’ stepped-up detentions of civil society and UN agency members risk increasing the humanitarian aid crisis in Yemen, already one of the worst situations in the world.It is imperative for the UN, independent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Journalists flag Samoa’s draft media protocol
~ EU Leaders’ Syria Visit an Opportunity to Bolster Rights
~ Roads can become more dangerous on hot days – especially for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists
~ Older people are more vulnerable in heatwaves. Here’s why – and how to stay safe
~ UK: Protest Crackdowns Undermine Democracy
~ Thermal drones can track dolphin health without having to touch or disturb them
~ Kate Mildenhall’s fast-paced thriller The Hiding Place skewers middle-class pretensions
~ Why grieving a pet can be as hard as grieving a person
~ Canada risks missing out on Africa’s trade boom under Mark Carney
~ US boards a ship sailing under a Russian flag: what we know and don’t know about the legal position
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter