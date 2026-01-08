Roads can become more dangerous on hot days – especially for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists
By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Zahra Shahhoseini, Research Fellow in Public Health, Monash University
We tend to adapt quickly to rain. But a growing body of research shows we also need to be more careful when it comes to travel and commuting during extreme heat.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 7, 2026