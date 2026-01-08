Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Older people are more vulnerable in heatwaves. Here’s why – and how to stay safe

By Aaron Bach, Researcher and Lecturer in Exercise Science, Griffith University
Fergus O'Connor, Research Fellow in Exercise Science, Griffith University
Air conditioners are the best defence. But there are other cheap and simple ways to stay cool and reduce your risk of illness.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Journalists flag Samoa’s draft media protocol
~ Houthi Detentions Halting Aid in Crisis-Hit Yemen
~ EU Leaders’ Syria Visit an Opportunity to Bolster Rights
~ Roads can become more dangerous on hot days – especially for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists
~ UK: Protest Crackdowns Undermine Democracy
~ Thermal drones can track dolphin health without having to touch or disturb them
~ Kate Mildenhall’s fast-paced thriller The Hiding Place skewers middle-class pretensions
~ Why grieving a pet can be as hard as grieving a person
~ Canada risks missing out on Africa’s trade boom under Mark Carney
~ US boards a ship sailing under a Russian flag: what we know and don’t know about the legal position
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter