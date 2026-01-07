Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
UK: Protest Crackdowns Undermine Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) bill on January 15, 2022 in London, UK.  © 2022 Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images UK authorities have severely restricted the right to protest, in contravention of their international human rights obligations.The Labour government, instead of curbing repressive measures against protesters in previous legislation under the Conservative government, is in the process of expanding them.The UK government should repeal anti-democratic protest restrictions…


