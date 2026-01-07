Canada has too few professional archeologists, and that has economic consequences
By Lindsay Amundsen-Meyer, Assistant Professor in Archaeology, University of Calgary
Kenneth Roy Holyoke, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography and Environment, University of Lethbridge
Matthew Munro, Sessional Instructor, Department of Anthropology, University of Calgary
Canadian cultural resource management archeologists — professional consultants involved in environmental assessment and compliance processes — are increasingly finding themselves in the public eye when their work intersects with the development or disaster response related infrastructure projects.
Public or media discussions often arise when
- Wednesday, January 7, 2026