Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada has too few professional archeologists, and that has economic consequences

By Lindsay Amundsen-Meyer, Assistant Professor in Archaeology, University of Calgary
Kenneth Roy Holyoke, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography and Environment, University of Lethbridge
Matthew Munro, Sessional Instructor, Department of Anthropology, University of Calgary
Canadian cultural resource management archeologists — professional consultants involved in environmental assessment and compliance processes — are increasingly finding themselves in the public eye when their work intersects with the development or disaster response related infrastructure projects.

Public or media discussions often arise when


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thermal drones can track dolphin health without having to touch or disturb them
~ Kate Mildenhall’s fast-paced thriller The Hiding Place skewers middle-class pretensions
~ Why grieving a pet can be as hard as grieving a person
~ Canada risks missing out on Africa’s trade boom under Mark Carney
~ US boards a ship sailing under a Russian flag: what we know and don’t know about the legal position
~ Stephen Miller: portrait of Donald Trump’s ideologue-in-chief
~ Cuba’s leaders just lost an ally in Maduro − if starved of Venezuelan oil, they may also lose what remains of their public support
~ Risks young chimps take as they swing through the trees underscore role of protective parenting in humans
~ The Neurotechnology Shift: how next-generation wearables interface with the brain itself
~ Surprising number of foods contain microplastics. Here’s how to reduce the amount you consume
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter